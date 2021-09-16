Ord Minnett names head of equities

A former Goldman Sachs executive will join Ord Minnett as head of equities in December.

Angus Esslemont was an executive director at Goldman Sachs, leading the emerging company sales unit for nearly four years.

Prior to that, he worked in small cap equity sales at capital markets and investment group CLSA for over a year and was a research associate at Commonwealth Bank for five-and-a-half years.

Ord Minnett recently appointed a new state manager for Queensland and senior investment adviser.

David Lane joined the firm from Pitcher Partners where he spent over 11 years as a director of wealth management, a unit he established and led in 2010.

Lane's career began in stockbroking as a SEATS Operator and became Queensland manager for Salomon Smith Barney where he helped grow the business in Brisbane and the Gold Coast before assuming a full-time role as an adviser.

He has featured in the Barron's Top 100 Australian Financial Advisers list in 2020 and 2021.