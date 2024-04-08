Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

Treasury has released a new consultation paper, Non-competes and other restraints: understanding the impacts on jobs, business and productivity, finding that these restrictions could have a "chilling effect" on the workforce.

"The impacts of non-compete clauses are exacerbated by the complexity of these clauses, the uncertainty as to enforceability and the substantial costs associated with challenging or enforcing a restraint," it said.

"Australian research has found that, while uncertainty impacts both businesses and workers, it weighs more heavily on workers who lack the knowledge of court proceedings and decisions, and the financial, psychological, and reputational resources to bargain and undertake litigation.

"This can result in a 'chilling effect' on job mobility, where a worker's beliefs about the enforceability of a non-compete clause can influence behaviour independent of whether the clause is in fact enforceable."

As part of the consultation, new research by the e61 Institute revealed the large number of Australian workers who are subject to restraint clauses and the negative impact it is having on the workforce.

"For the first time we have data from the employer side on the prevalence of non-competes and other post-employment restraint clauses," e61 Institute senior policy fellow Dan Andrews said.

"This is important because employers likely have a better awareness about the prevalence of these clauses than workers. It also allows us to better understand how firms of different sizes and in different industries deploy these restraints."

The e61 Institute research used data from a new ABS survey of firms, developed in collaboration with e61, to examine the use of restraint clauses.

"Roughly one-fifth of the Australian workforce are currently subject to a non-compete. No-poach agreements are even more widespread, with almost a third of workers subject to a clause that restricts their ability to 'poach' former clients and almost a quarter subject to no-poach of co-workers agreement," e61 Institute senior research economist Jack Buckley said.

"Firms are also planning to increase their use of these restraints. Roughly one in five firms who do not currently use non-competes say that they will likely do so in the future."

There are large differences in the use of employment restraints between industries. The use of non-competes and other restraint clauses is particularly prevalent in knowledge-based service industries, where high-skilled labour is a key determinant of firm success.

The research found many firms appear to deploy restraint clauses indiscriminately. Of firms that use non-competes and no-poach clauses, almost 80% were applying them to more than three-quarters of their workforce.

"This blanket application of non-competes and other restraints has the potential to adversely affect low wage workers who lack the bargaining power to negotiate over these terms," Andrews said.

The widespread use of post-employment restraints could be having a negative effect on job mobility and competition, the e61 Institute found.

Preliminary analysis found job mobility and firm entry rates were lower in industries with a higher prevalence of employment restraints.

"More research is needed to understand the extent to which the use of restraint clauses has contributed to the decline in job mobility and competition," Buckley said.