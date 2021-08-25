NGS, ACSRF shelve merger plans

After 12 months of discussions, Sydney's Australian Catholic Superannuation and NGS Super have shelved their plans to merge and create a $21.5 billion fund.

The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding in August 2020, after years of informal discussions, Financial Standard first reported.

The plan was to merge by late 2021 subject to due diligence and via a successor fund transfer. The combined board was to have 12 seats, split evenly across the two funds.

On August 25, the two funds said they have decided to not merge.

"Since the announcement of the planned merger in August 2020, the regulatory and commercial environments have changed considerably. Both funds will continue to focus on delivering the best outcomes for their members to help them achieve a financially secure future," they said in a combined statement.

"Our members' interests have always been at the core of this proposed merger and after very careful consideration we're confident the best outcome is for both funds to continue independently," NGS Super chair Dick Shearman said.

ACSRF chair David Hutton said: "We also remain committed to acting in the best financial interests of our members and will continue with our strategy to achieve greater scale into the future."

Both funds are public offer, with NGS being the bigger of the two.

At the time of the merger discussion's announcement in August 2020, NGS had about 120,000 members and 11,000 employers. Its total assets then were $12.5 billion.

It specialises in non-government education and community organisations. Its board also has two directors nominated by the Catholic education sectors.

ACSRF's membership was about 90,000 members and 15,000 employers. Its members work in Catholic education, healthcare, aged care and welfare. Its total assets were $9.5 billion.

Both funds are public offer, with NGS being the bigger of the two.

At the time of the merger discussion's announcement in August 2020, NGS had about 120,000 members and 11,000 employers. Its total assets then were $12.5 billion.

It specialises in non-government education and community organisations. Its board also has two directors nominated by the Catholic education sectors.

ACSRF's membership was about 90,000 members and 15,000 employers. Its members work in Catholic education, healthcare, aged care and welfare. Its total assets were $9.5 billion.

By performance, NGS's MySuper product has three-year returns of 7.6% p.a. (rank 41) and one 10-year returns of 7.9% p.a. (rank 35), to June end. This is lower than median workplace MySuper option's 7.9% p.a. over three years and 8.4% p.a. over 10-years.

ACSRF's LifetimeOne LifetimeStart has three-year returns of 8.1% p.a.