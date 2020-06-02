Newgate fund starts new life

Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.

Starting July 1, the fund will be folded into the Sanlam Real Assets Fund, and Sanlam Investments (Australia) will be appointed as the manager.

"Sanlam is well known to Equity Trustees and by appointing Sanlam as the investment manager unitholders will have access to a global asset management team with a proven track record that actively seeks exposure to global listed securities," EQT said in a letter to unitholders.

"Lucerne Investment Partners who represent the majority of the unit holders in the fund has worked with Sanlam to achieve this outcome for investors that enhances their real asset exposure."

The fund has about $ 9 million, about 75% of which is held by Lucerne Investment Partners.

Sanlam and Lucerne have an existing relationship, with the latter's funds investing in Sanlam's UK-run funds including the Baker Steel Gold Fund.

Under Newgate, the fund invested primarily in Australian REITs and infrastructure but under Sanlam, it will shift its focus to global REITs, global listed and unlisted infrastructure, and fixed interest securities. The new management team will be based out of United Kingdom.

The management costs will halve from 1.5% per year to 75bps.

The manager change also returns the fund to normal daily redemptions, after it tightened them to monthly in April amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

Sanlam Private Wealth was established in Australia in 2009 by Werner Stals. It manages about $800 million in retail money and has stakes in startups like Stockspot.

"We have been looking at bringing this strategy out here for some time. We have started engaging with asset consultants and expect its growth to accelerate over the next six months," Sanlam Private Wealth Australia head of product and strategy Maadhvi Patel told Financial Standard.

Sanlam is currently looking to bring more of its UK-managed funds to Australian investors.