NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Newgate fund starts new life
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:43PM

Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.

Starting July 1, the fund will be folded into the Sanlam Real Assets Fund, and Sanlam Investments (Australia) will be appointed as the manager.

"Sanlam is well known to Equity Trustees and by appointing Sanlam as the investment manager unitholders will have access to a global asset management team with a proven track record that actively seeks exposure to global listed securities," EQT said in a letter to unitholders.

"Lucerne Investment Partners who represent the majority of the unit holders in the fund has worked with Sanlam to achieve this outcome for investors that enhances their real asset exposure."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

The fund has about $ 9 million, about 75% of which is held by Lucerne Investment Partners.

Sanlam and Lucerne have an existing relationship, with the latter's funds investing in Sanlam's UK-run funds including the Baker Steel Gold Fund.

Under Newgate, the fund invested primarily in Australian REITs and infrastructure but under Sanlam, it will shift its focus to global REITs, global listed and unlisted infrastructure, and fixed interest securities. The new management team will be based out of United Kingdom.

The management costs will halve from 1.5% per year to 75bps.

The manager change also returns the fund to normal daily redemptions, after it tightened them to monthly in April amid COVID-19 uncertainty.

Sanlam Private Wealth was established in Australia in 2009 by Werner Stals. It manages about $800 million in retail money and has stakes in startups like Stockspot.

"We have been looking at bringing this strategy out here for some time. We have started engaging with asset consultants and expect its growth to accelerate over the next six months," Sanlam Private Wealth Australia head of product and strategy Maadhvi Patel told Financial Standard.

Sanlam is currently looking to bring more of its UK-managed funds to Australian investors.

Read more: Equity TrusteesLucerne Investment PartnersSanlam Private WealthNewgate Capital PartnersSanlam Investments
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Melbourne fund tightens redemptions amid COVID-19
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
EQT bolsters board
K2 appoints head of research
Advice group partners with new platform
Equity Trustees renews custody mandate
ASIC probes Regal Funds Management
Allianz Retire+ bolsters distribution team
Equity Trustees wins Colonial mandate
Former Deutsche director joins EQT
Editor's Choice
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:35PM
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has asked to recall ME Bank to the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics after correspondence with ASIC for a hearing later this week.
Mercy Super adds to board
ALLY SELBY  |   11:06AM
Mercy Super has appointed a financial services veteran as an independent director, bringing with him more than 40 years' experience in funds management to the board.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UokuN2rh