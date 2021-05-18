NEWS
Investment

New responsible agricultural fund seeks $300m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   12:41PM

An agricultural investment manager is launching a new fund to sophisticated investors that uses land restoration practices that combats carbon emissions and Australia's drought problem.

Brisbane-based Australian cattle property investment manager Packhorse has launched the Packhorse Pastoral Company Australia (PPCA), a regenerative agri-business that is aiming to raise $300 million that will go towards restoring Australia's rural land and in turn support the local beef industry.

PPCA is aiming for an internal rate of return between 8% to 10% per annum and is open to Australian investors only.

The minimum investment amount for wholesale and institutional investors are $100,000 and $10 million respectively with an investment horizon of 25 years.

PPCA is led by chief executive Geoff Murrell, who previously was the general manager of Macquarie Bank's Paraway Pastoral Company Northern Operations based in Orange, New South Wales, while Tim Samway acts as chair.

Samway told Financial Standard that the fund's mission is to build and repair soil with the help of cattle, which are brought onto the land to restore grass, which will not only help with drought-proofing but reduce carbon dioxide omissions on a mass scale.

Packhorse also typically buys property, similar in the way Westfield invests in property, by upgrading it, rents it out and then receives rental income, he said.

Samway described the strategy as a "virtuous circle" whereby the investors and environment both benefit, adding that European investors are increasingly demanding their Australian investments are either demonstrating they are working toward minimising carbon footprints or becoming carbon neutral.

Samway, who is also the chair of Hyperion Asset Management, said the exciting upside for investors is the fund's commitment to engage in large scale programs to sequester carbon in the soils and generate carbon credits and sell them to those seeking to offset their carbon emissions.

The carbon credits market is tipped to be worth $8.25 billion by 2027, he said.

Packhorse has been operating since August 2014, building a portfolio of agricultural property of about 56,000 hectares, managing $200 million of private holdings. It employs 22 full-time staff.

PPCA is the investment manager's first foray into offering a strategy to the public.

