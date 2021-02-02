New global equities ETF to launch

An Edinburgh-based global equities manager is launching an ETF down under with third-party distributor Apostle Funds Management.

The Apostle Dundas Global Equity Fund is looking for a February listing with the ticker ADEF.

The strategy, which invests in 60 to 100 companies, and has delivered 14.97% p.a. over three years and 13.2% p.a. over five years, as at December end. This is 5.3% and 3.2% higher respectively than the MSCI ACWI ex Australia in AUD.

Its biggest sector weights are to IT, healthcare and consumer staples.

The ETFs fees are set at 90 bps per year.

K2 Asset Management will act as the responsible entity for the ETF managed fund. It has previously offered the strategy in unlisted format.

"We are pleased to bring a high-quality manager with a market leading product in an ETF format. It is a fully active portfolio of high-quality companies with sustainable dividends and is well priced for our market. In addition, this portfolio has been highly rated on its ESG merits," said Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West.

Apostle, the third-party distribution firm, has $3.2 billion in funds under management, including commitments.

It recently hired Daniel Sharp from Microequities Asset Management to its distribution team as a sales director. Sharp will be responsible for the wholesale channel clients for Dundas.