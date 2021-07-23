New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

In what Dimensional says is one of the first of its kind in Australia, the fund manager has launched the Emerging Markets Sustainability Trust.

The new fund will invest in more than 1000 individual securities across 24 emerging market countries, accounting for about 13% of total global market capitalisation and about a third of global GDP.

"The strategy is designed to meaningfully reduce exposure to greenhouse gas emissions and potential emissions from fossil fuel reserves, within a robust investment framework that emphasises securities with higher expected returns, maintains broad diversification and keeps costs low," Dimensional said.

It also evaluates companies on additional criteria such as land use, biodiversity, toxic spills, and palm oil, and filters for issues such as child labour, cluster munitions, tobacco and factory farming identified by clients as priorities.

Adding emerging markets coverage to the fund manager's existing product lineup is a natural extension, according to Dimensional Australia chair and chief executive Glenn Crane said.

"Many of our clients want transparent, effective investment solutions that focus on climate change in a measurable way," he said.

"With many emerging markets having higher emissions than developed markets, this means clients can have a meaningful impact across their total portfolio."