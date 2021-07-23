NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:38PM

Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

In what Dimensional says is one of the first of its kind in Australia, the fund manager has launched the Emerging Markets Sustainability Trust.

The new fund will invest in more than 1000 individual securities across 24 emerging market countries, accounting for about 13% of total global market capitalisation and about a third of global GDP.

"The strategy is designed to meaningfully reduce exposure to greenhouse gas emissions and potential emissions from fossil fuel reserves, within a robust investment framework that emphasises securities with higher expected returns, maintains broad diversification and keeps costs low," Dimensional said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

It also evaluates companies on additional criteria such as land use, biodiversity, toxic spills, and palm oil, and filters for issues such as child labour, cluster munitions, tobacco and factory farming identified by clients as priorities.

Adding emerging markets coverage to the fund manager's existing product lineup is a natural extension, according to Dimensional Australia chair and chief executive Glenn Crane said.

"Many of our clients want transparent, effective investment solutions that focus on climate change in a measurable way," he said.

"With many emerging markets having higher emissions than developed markets, this means clients can have a meaningful impact across their total portfolio."

Read more: Dimensional AustraliaGlenn Crane
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dimensional launches ESG trust
AB managing director joins Dimensional
Dimensional latest to join Calastone network

Editor's Choice

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

Pendal open to more acquisitions

KANIKA SOOD
Pendal chief executive Nick Good says the firm is not ruling out future acquisitions, as it finalises its $414 million purchase of US value-oriented manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley.

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

KANIKA SOOD
The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

CSLR raises concern among advisers

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.