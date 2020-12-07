NEWS
Investment
NAB wins custody mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 7 DEC 2020   12:45PM

NAB Asset Servicing has been appointed the custodian for a banking group.

Suncorp Group's insurance, wealth and funds management businesses will use NAB Asset Servicing as  custodian in Australia and New Zealand. The contract includes nine Suncorp entities, NAB said in a statement.

"As a key strategic partner, we are looking forward to supporting Suncorp deliver on their corporate vision through the delivery of leading custodial services," NAB executive for asset servicing, corporate and institutional banking Jon Comito said.

"Our business provides clients with direct access to Australian and New Zealand markets and global investment opportunities through our strategic partnerships. We have a comprehensive and local knowledge of the ever-changing regulatory and industry landscape."

Suncorp outsourced its entire custody and investment administration operations to NAB Asset Servicing in 2013 as it got out of doing it itself. It later picked BNP Paribas but now is returning to NAB.

NAB is the only one of the big four banks to offer custody and asset servicing. It has provided custody services since 1950 and global custody and investment administration services since 1975.

Up until June 2016, NAB Asset Servicing was the largest custodian in Australia, when it was overtaken by J.P Morgan which has since remained in the top spot.

It is now the fourth-largest custodian with a 14% market share from its $530 billion in total assets under custody for Australian investors, after being overtaken first by Northern Trust and at last count by Citigroup.

