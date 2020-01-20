NAB hires to improve governance

The National Australia Bank has appointed a new non-executive director with an extensive history in banking, risk management and governance.

Simon McKeon will step into his new role effective 3 February 2020, after gaining regulatory approval, while remaining in his other positions as chancellor of Monash University and non-executive director on the boards of Rio Tinto and Spotless Group.

McKeon said he is looking forward to joining the board, and being given the opportunity to assist the improvement process from the inside, while also supporting the bank's ambitions at a time of enhanced competition.

"Our largest financial services organisations provide financial stability and essential services to consumers and businesses, while at the same time employing tens of thousands of Australians and providing substantial community support," McKeon said.

"In recent years there organisations including NAB have been subjected to significant and well-founded criticism while also becoming increasingly complicated and challenging entities to run."

McKeon previously served as the inaugural president of the Banking + Financial Oath's Review Panel and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

NAB chair Philip Chronican said: "My fellow directors and I are delighted Simon has accepted our invitation to join the board and look forward to the insights that he will bring from a range of sectors, including financial services, the law, government, education and charities."

McKeon practiced as a solicitor before joining Macquarie, where he had a 30-year career. He also served non-executive director and chair of MYOB and AMP, chair of the CSIRO and the founding president of the Australia Takeovers Panel.

McKeon was names Australian of the year in 2011 and Officer of the Order of Australia is 2012 for his service to business and commerce through leadership advisory roles, and to the community as a supporter of national and international charities and organisations.