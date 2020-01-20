NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
NAB hires to improve governance
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 JAN 2020   12:12PM

The National Australia Bank has appointed a new non-executive director with an extensive history in banking, risk management and governance.

Simon McKeon will step into his new role effective 3 February 2020, after gaining regulatory approval, while remaining in his other positions as chancellor of Monash University and non-executive director on the boards of Rio Tinto and Spotless Group.

McKeon said he is looking forward to joining the board, and being given the opportunity to assist the improvement process from the inside, while also supporting the bank's ambitions at a time of enhanced competition.

"Our largest financial services organisations provide financial stability and essential services to consumers and businesses, while at the same time employing tens of thousands of Australians and providing substantial community support," McKeon said.

"In recent years there organisations including NAB have been subjected to significant and well-founded criticism while also becoming increasingly complicated and challenging entities to run."

McKeon previously served as the inaugural president of the Banking + Financial Oath's Review Panel and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

NAB chair Philip Chronican said: "My fellow directors and I are delighted Simon has accepted our invitation to join the board and look forward to the insights that he will bring from a range of sectors, including financial services, the law, government, education and charities."

McKeon practiced as a solicitor before joining Macquarie, where he had a 30-year career.  He also served non-executive director and chair of MYOB and AMP, chair of the CSIRO and the founding president of the Australia Takeovers Panel.

McKeon was names Australian of the year in 2011 and Officer of the Order of Australia is 2012 for his service to business and commerce through leadership advisory roles, and to the community as a supporter of national and international charities and organisations.

Read more: NABNational Australia BankMacquarieMonash UniversityPhilip ChronicanSimon McKeon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Zenith bolsters team, hints at expansion
MLC Wealth hires technology chief
Fixed income giant names Australia head
HESTA names chief risk officer
Latitude Financial joins banks on AFCA complaints list
Platform ends year with hiring spree
Masterfunds up $26 billion
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
Editor's Choice
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:09PM
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SqZtrHC5