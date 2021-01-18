MySuper eyes growth asset returns

MySuper products are achieving near growth-like returns yet incurring investment risk closer to that of balanced products on average, new research shows.

Rainmaker's latest RMetrics report found the 55 MySuper funds analysed delivered three-year median returns of 5.5% p.a. as at September 2020.

This compares with the 5.3% p.a. achieved by the balanced products and the 5.9% p.a. achieved by the growth assets.

"[MySuper] achieved a median return 0.4 percentage points lower than that of the growth sector but 0.2 percentage points higher than the balanced sector. Its volatility was much closer to balanced (7.6% p.a. versus 7.4% p.a.) than it was to growth (9.5% p.a.)," the report read.

Rainmaker's quarterly scorecard anlayses investment returns, volatility and other standard risk measures, aiming to paint a coherent story about investment products.

The analysis spans 10 sectors: MySuper single strategy, growth, balanced, capital stable, ESG, Australian and international equities, property, fixed interest and cash.

Of the 55 funds, Rainmaker found 39 achieved a top-10 ranking in at least one sector measured by a strike rate or the number of times the fund appears in the top 10.

Aware Super and UniSuper achieved a 70% strike rate, meaning that they appeared seven times in the top 10 ranking across the sectors.

Prime Super had a 60% strike rate, while AustralianSuper, Tasplan, QSuper and Australian Ethical had a 50% strike rate.

The stock market downturn in February and March 2020 followed by the strong recovery over the rest of the reporting period increased volatility (the standard deviation of monthly returns) significantly.

Rainmaker saw MySuper's three-year volatility almost double from the 4.1% p.a. observed at the end of December 2019 compared to the 7.6% p.a. delivered at the end of September 2020.