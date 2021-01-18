NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
MySuper eyes growth asset returns
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:42PM

MySuper products are achieving near growth-like returns yet incurring investment risk closer to that of balanced products on average, new research shows.

Rainmaker's latest RMetrics report found the 55 MySuper funds analysed delivered three-year median returns of 5.5% p.a. as at September 2020.

This compares with the 5.3% p.a. achieved by the balanced products and the 5.9% p.a. achieved by the growth assets.

"[MySuper] achieved a median return 0.4 percentage points lower than that of the growth sector but 0.2 percentage points higher than the balanced sector. Its volatility was much closer to balanced (7.6% p.a. versus 7.4% p.a.) than it was to growth (9.5% p.a.)," the report read.

Rainmaker's quarterly scorecard anlayses investment returns, volatility and other standard risk measures, aiming to paint a coherent story about investment products.

The analysis spans 10 sectors: MySuper single strategy, growth, balanced, capital stable, ESG, Australian and international equities, property, fixed interest and cash.

Of the 55 funds, Rainmaker found 39 achieved a top-10 ranking in at least one sector measured by a strike rate or the number of times the fund appears in the top 10.

Aware Super and UniSuper achieved a 70% strike rate, meaning that they appeared seven times in the top 10 ranking across the sectors.

Prime Super had a 60% strike rate, while AustralianSuper, Tasplan, QSuper and Australian Ethical had a 50% strike rate.

The stock market downturn in February and March 2020 followed by the strong recovery over the rest of the reporting period increased volatility (the standard deviation of monthly returns) significantly.

Rainmaker saw MySuper's three-year volatility almost double from the 4.1% p.a. observed at the end of December 2019 compared to the 7.6% p.a. delivered at the end of September 2020.

Read more: MySuperRainmakerAustralian EthicalAustralianSuperAware SuperPrime SuperQSuperTasplanUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper breached member's privacy: Regulator
Tasplan says goodbye to lifecycle MySuper
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
MTAA, Tasplan reveal new brand
Super funds boost stake in US toll roads
Super underperformance needs to be addressed: Research
Industry fund operations chief exits
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
Bad year for super funds
Rice Warner weighs in on Your Future, Your Super
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qaAXLkjG