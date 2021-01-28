MLC Life appoints transformation lead

MLC Life Insurance has welcomed a new chief innovation and transformation officer who has previously held roles with AIA Australia and NAB.

Rick Wingfield has taken on the role, replacing acting chief innovation and transformation officer Tahir Tanveer. He joins from listed sports performance technology company Catapult, which provides solutions to the likes of the New England Patriots and Real Madrid.

MLC Life described Wingfield as a highly credentialled financial services executive, having previously served as chief information officer at AIA Australia and head of technology at NAB. He has also previously held the role of general manager, innovation at Australia Post.

"Rick joins us at a critical time in our journey as we deliver on our current business plans and beyond. In leading the Innovation and Transformation Division at MLC Life Insurance, he will be responsible for creating superior experiences for our customers, partners, and people, supported by technology," MLC Life chief executive Rodney Cook said.

"I look forward to him joining our senior leadership team."

Likewise, Wingfield said he is excited to be rejoining the life insurance industry and MLC Life.

"We have much work to do to improve the experience of customers and our partners when they engage with our products, services, and systems. I look forward to working with Rodney and the MLC Life Insurance leadership team," he said.

The appointment forms a significant part of the insurer's ongoing transformation strategy, which also includes the recent unification of its retail and group insurance businesses.

In September last year, chief life insurance officer Sean McCormack said: "Frankly speaking, I recognise that the current service experience we are delivering is not acceptable to our retail partners and customers as we are transitioning to new, legacy-free technology platforms."

"These changes are a response to those challenges and I am confident that, once overcome, we will provide a superior service experience over time."

McCormack has since tendered his resignation, taking on the role of chief executive at Integrity Life. He will be replaced by QSuper's Michael Rogers.

Just before Christmas the insurer received a $650 million capital injection, including $530 million in ordinary equity and $120 million in subordinated debt with a roughly 10-year maturity. Its ownership remains the same, with Nippon Life subscribing to the $120 million debt alone.

"It sets us up to survive and thrive in the coming post-pandemic environment. It provides real security of policyholder benefits, meaning we will continue to deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners," Cook said at the time.