General
Millions of workers facing financial stress: AMP
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:28PM

Severe and moderate levels of financial stress are impacting around 1.8 million Australian workers, according to AMP's latest Financial Wellness study.

AMP said of those 1.8 million, nearly half have been feeling financially stressed for an average of 6.5 years or more.

In addition, the research found that 50% of all Australian workers reported at least some level of stress caused by their finances.

AMP director of workplace super Ilaine Anderson said Australians are continuing to suffer the effects of financial stress, leading to personal tolls on mental and physical wellbeing.

"This is spilling into work with stressed employees worried and distracted, and not performing at the levels they're capable of, or they don't turn up at all," Anderson said.

"The combined effect is costing Australian businesses billions each year."

AMP said the cost to Australia's economy is $30.9 billion annually due to employee distraction and absenteeism.

Additionally, those severely and moderately financially stressed are ineffective at work for approximately 7.7 hours a week, and absent for a further 1.2 hours a week through sick days.

"While COVID-19 is understandably creating significantly more anxiety for those directly impacted and blurring work and home life, the research - conducted since 2014 - shows that financial stress remains a systemic issue in Australian society," Anderson said.

AMP said that COVID-19 has amplified financial anxiety for 42% of employees who perceive their finances to have been negatively impacted by the pandemic through business and employment disruption.

On the flip side, one in 10 Australians, whose employment or business were not impacted, or in fact benefited through COVID-19, reported a positive impact on their financial stress levels.

Understandably, hospitality workers and retail workers have the highest levels of financial stress. However, higher income earners are also experiencing stress, with AMP finding one in 10 Aussies earning over $100,000 are severely to moderately stressed.

The research also found that around one in five female employees reported severe or moderate levels of financial stress in 2020, which is almost double the figure recorded for male employees (11%).

AMP said younger women are particularly at risk, with 23% of those aged 18 to 34 reporting severe or moderate levels of financial stress this year, almost three times the number of male employees (8%) in the equivalent age group.

Anderson said one of the biggest factors to assist people with financial stress can come from their employers.

"The research shows that financial education is one of the most used employee benefits when available. In fact, employees place an average value of $1300 on financial education provided by employers," Anderson said.

"Yet only 10% of employees report that they're being offered this kind assistance by their employer.

"There is a very real opportunity for employers to offer more financial literacy and education programs to their people, and increase awareness if they already exist - to help them understand and engage with their finances, set goals, put plans in place, and then achieve their desired financial outcomes through informed decision making."

