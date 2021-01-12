Milliman practice lead resigns

The long-serving practice lead for Milliman has left after more than 16 years with the firm.

Wade Matterson's tenure at the consultancy firm ended in December 2020, which for the most part was spent as practice leader.

He joined Milliman in November 2004 as a consultant. Prior to that he was also a consultant at Tillinghast for over six years.

"I look forward to taking a break before the next chapter and will cheer from the sidelines as Milliman continues its Australian journey, which is as important now as it was when it began in 2007," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Matterson's work at Milliman involved helping clients deliver better retirement outcomes via data, technology and behavioural analysis.

His clients included wealth managers, financial advisers, pension funds and government bodies navigating the challenges of an ageing population.

Milliman commented that it remains "committed to the Australian market and particularly its investment business, which has continued to grow and expand across both institutional and retail segments."

The firm continues to add talent to the investment services business, with principal and head of investment solutions for Asia-Pacific Victor Huang leading the team.

"Over the last 15 years, I have been fortunate to be the recipient of tremendous support from members of the Australian superannuation and retirement fraternity - many of which I am now lucky to call friends and mentors," Matterson said.

"Most of all, my thanks go to the Milliman staff - both past and present - that I have had the honour and privilege to work with and serve over many years."