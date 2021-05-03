NEWS
Executive Appointments
Midwinter hires chief commercial officer from AMP
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   11:58AM

Bravura Solutions' advice technology division has hired a new chief commercial officer from AMP and announced that its chief operating officer has exited.

Steve Davison joins Midwinter as chief commercial officer, finishing up at AMP after almost eight years in December 2020 where he served in senior roles that included head of platform innovation and strategy, and head of advice transformation. He also worked at Genesys Wealth Advisers and AXA.

Davison was most recently an adviser to the chief executive of Better Trade Off, a Singapore-based fintech developing digital financial planning services.

In April, Jeff Hall departed the ASX-listed firm, having served as chief operating officer of Midwinter for over a year and a half. Prior to that, Hall had a stint as Midwinter's chief executive for eight months.

Hall left EY's wealth and asset management arm after about seven years to join Bravura. Before EY, he worked at Macquarie Group and Accenture.

The group's chief executive Tony Klim said Davison's new role is tasked to build on the combined Midwinter and Bravura offering, support the needs of existing and new clients and pursue opportunities to expand the Midwinter business in Australia and internationally.

"An accomplished senior executive with diverse experience in digital platforms, SaaS, fintech, financial advice, sales and corporate strategy, we are confident Steve's appointment will strengthen our existing capabilities and experience in the financial advice market," he said.

Read more: Bravura SolutionsAccentureGenesys Wealth AdvisersJeff HallMacquarie GroupMidwinter forSteve DavisonTony Klim
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
