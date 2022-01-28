NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   12:36PM

The former head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas Asset Management has taken on a similar role at MFS Investment Management.

James Langlands is now head of wholesale, Australia and New Zealand for MFS. He replaces Ross Cartwright who relocated to the UK last year to take the role of managing director, equities within the Investment Solutions Group.

Responsible for growing the local wholesale business, MFS said Langlands will focus on promoting MFS's broad range of fixed income and equity capabilities to key accounts, independent financial advisers, private wealth, and research relationships.

Langlands is based in Melbourne and reports directly to senior managing director, Australia Marian Poirier. He will be supported by associate director Anna Martin, MFS said.

"James' knowledge and understanding of the distribution landscape evolving across the region is exceptional, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," Poirier said.

"This is an important hire for our business and reinforces our commitment to serving wholesale clients across the region with best-in-class investment solutions. This is underpinned by our company-wide focus on sustainability."

Also commenting, Langlands said: "I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead and contribute to MFS's growth in this market at this pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team, strategically expanding the client base and developing deep relationships with clients and prospects looking for long-term investment solutions."

Langlands was with BNP Paribas Asset Management for more than five years, having joined in 2016 from BlackRock where he spent 15 years.

Thira Ngoeun was recently appointed as the new wholesale division lead at BNP Paribas Asset Management, replacing Langlands.

In total, MFS currently has about $28 billion in assets under management in Australia and New Zealand, and $980 billion globally.

Read more: BNP Paribas Asset ManagementMFS Investment ManagementJames LanglandsMarian PoirierAnna MartinBlackRockRoss CartwrightThira Ngoeun
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head
It will pay to keep employees happy: Fink
Strongest quarter for BlackRock
The top ESG themes for 2022
VGI Partners confirms merger talks
Disgraced former fund manager chief declared bankrupt
Sustainability will send some broke: Research
Aussies less confident about retirement age
Rest hires from MLC Asset Management
J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest

Editor's Choice

The future is bright for BT: Rady

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As he marks 90 days as chief executive, Matt Rady tells Financial Standard how, despite the industry exodus and the company's own challenges in 2021, financial advisers are increasingly turning to BT Financial Group.

MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas Asset Management has taken on a similar role at MFS Investment Management.

Education reforms are promising: SAFAA

KARREN VERGARA
The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association argues that potential reforms to education standards will put the industry on a level playing field with other professions.

PRI hires from Spirit Super

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The local branch of the UN Principles for Responsible Investing has bolstered its team, hiring Spirit Super's general manager for strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.