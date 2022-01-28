MFS recruits BNP Paribas executive

The former head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas Asset Management has taken on a similar role at MFS Investment Management.

James Langlands is now head of wholesale, Australia and New Zealand for MFS. He replaces Ross Cartwright who relocated to the UK last year to take the role of managing director, equities within the Investment Solutions Group.

Responsible for growing the local wholesale business, MFS said Langlands will focus on promoting MFS's broad range of fixed income and equity capabilities to key accounts, independent financial advisers, private wealth, and research relationships.

Langlands is based in Melbourne and reports directly to senior managing director, Australia Marian Poirier. He will be supported by associate director Anna Martin, MFS said.

"James' knowledge and understanding of the distribution landscape evolving across the region is exceptional, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team," Poirier said.

"This is an important hire for our business and reinforces our commitment to serving wholesale clients across the region with best-in-class investment solutions. This is underpinned by our company-wide focus on sustainability."

Also commenting, Langlands said: "I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead and contribute to MFS's growth in this market at this pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team, strategically expanding the client base and developing deep relationships with clients and prospects looking for long-term investment solutions."

Langlands was with BNP Paribas Asset Management for more than five years, having joined in 2016 from BlackRock where he spent 15 years.

Thira Ngoeun was recently appointed as the new wholesale division lead at BNP Paribas Asset Management, replacing Langlands.

In total, MFS currently has about $28 billion in assets under management in Australia and New Zealand, and $980 billion globally.