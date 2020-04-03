Melbourne fund tightens redemptions amid COVID-19

A Melbourne boutique has moved its real estate and infrastructure fund from daily redemptions to monthly, citing COVID-19 volatility and drawdown.

Newgate Capital Partners wrote to investors on Wednesday, informing them of the changes in the Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund.

The fund will continue to be priced and valued daily but as at April 1 it will only accept redemption requests if they are received by midday, five business days before the month end.

Redemption frequency will go from daily to monthly, while new applications will continue to be accepted daily.

"No doubt investors are aware of the COVID-19 crisis and the effect it is having on economics and financial markets globally," Newgate said in a letter to investors.

"The fund has experienced volatility as many other funds have, with a drawdown experienced.

"Nonetheless, Newgate believes this event will bring about potential opportunities with securities trading at depressed valuations as well as the opportunity to participate in capital raisings at discount prices. The fund is expected to be well positioned to benefit from these opportunities in the medium to long term as economies and markets recover."

The fund targets an absolute return while investing in listed real estate and infrastructure securities, their IPOs or derivatives.

Newgate was founded in 2015 by former Goldman Sachs JBWere partner Tim Hannon. Last year, it froze redemptions on its flagship Newgate Absolute Return Fund, as reported by the AFR.