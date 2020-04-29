Media Super GM joins retail fund

A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.

Jennifer McSpadden has been appointed executive manager, member proposition and innovation at Suncorp Super.

Currently general manager, engagement at Media Super, McSpadden will commence in the new role on May 11.

She has been in her current role since June 2017, looking after Media Super's brand strategy, marketing and communications, and customer experience.

She has previously held senior roles with Mine Super (then Mine Wealth + Wellbeing), Rest and Towers Watson.

A spokesperson for Suncorp confirmed McSpadden is replacing Cassandra Flint who held the role of executive manager, wealth product and investments.

Flint left the role in March, joining Rest as senior manager, product development.

Flint has previously held similar roles at Zurich.