Regulatory

Mawhinney appeals 20-year ban

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:36PM

Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has launched an appeal against his 20-year ban from financial services.

Mawhinney is also appealing a $30 million penalty handed down in the Federal Court to Mayfair 101 for misleading advertising.

"The events of the past two years have been a shocking experience; it is almost surreal what has occurred. Nearly 600 Australians who entrusted Mayfair 101 with their funds have had their lives and wellbeing put on hold while we respond to the allegations against us with one hand tied behind our back," Mawhinney said.

"It is a terrible situation that might well have been avoided if a more conciliatory and careful approach had been taken by ASIC."

Both appeals are scheduled to be heard over five days commencing August 22.

Mawhinney said the appeal submissions contain 65 grounds of appeal across 100 pages.

He added: "A favourable outcome in these appeal cases will allow us to rebuild and set a course for our investors to be made whole. Our investors have always been our top priority and today's steps are an important milestone toward protecting their interests. We won't rest until this is made right."

In March 2021, the court found Mayfair Wealth Partners and Online Investments (trading as Mayfair 101), M101 Nominees Pty Ltd and M101 Holdings Pty Ltd engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and made false or misleading representations when promoting the M+ and M Core Fixed Income Notes.

Mayfair 101 Group products were advertised in newspapers, on websites and via Google search advertising, when potential investors searched for terms such as 'bank term deposits' and 'best term deposit'.

In December 2021, the court ordered Mayfair Wealth Partners to pay a $10 million penalty, M101 Holdings to pay $8 million, M101 Nominees to pay $8 million and Online Investments to pay $4 million.

Mawhinney was the director of all the companies.

Mawhinney's 20-year ban from fundraising and promoting investment products was announced in April 2021.

The Federal Court chose to restrain Mawhinney from promoting and raising funds through financial products for 20 years after Justice Anderson found Mawhinney had been "involved in multiple contraventions" of financial services law.

The judge described Mawhinney's conduct as "serious, incompetent and reckless and displaying a propensity for conduct in disregard of the requirements of financial services laws."

Justice Anderson added: "Mr Mawhinney's conduct can accurately be described as reprehensible conduct which demonstrates a complete disregard for financial services laws and, as a consequence, places the public at great risk of financial loss should Mr Mawhinney not be restrained by the form of injunction sought by ASIC."

