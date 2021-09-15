Mason Stevens grows distribution team

Mason Stevens hired a sales director to oversee two states, joining the boutique after a long career at Macquarie Group.
Andrew Vong joined Mason Stevens as a sales director for New South Wales and Queensland in a newly created role.
Vong spent over 13 years at Macquarie, starting out as a client account manager before becoming an adviser assistant and associate manager, and senior relationship manager.
He spent the last three years at Macquarie as business development manager.
In March, Mason Stevens hired David Johnson as a sales director based in Melbourne.
Johnson spent over four years at Challenger as state manager for Victoria and as a senior business development manager. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at BT as a business development manager and key account manager.
Earlier in the year, Thomas Bignill left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director after co-founding the firm 11 years ago.