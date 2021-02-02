Magnolia Capital takeover saga continues

Magnolia Capital has expressed doubts about the solvency of The Agency Group as the saga over its takeover bid continues.

Magnolia said it has accepted the findings of the Takeovers Panel but continues to have concerns about the solvency of The Agency Group (AU1).

It will await the release of AU1's audited half yearly financial accounts to address this concern.

Magnolia made a takeover bid for the ASX-listed real estate agent late last year, which the latter claimed was too low.

Magnolia offered four cents per AU1 share in return for 100% of fully paid ordinary shares. The share price of AU1 closed at five cents on December 4.

Last December, AU1 submitted its concerns to the Takeovers Panel about Magnolia providing "insufficient evidence" of being able to fund the acquisition and repay its debt.

In response to the February 1 ruling, Magnolia Founder and chief investment officer Mitchell Atkins said the Panel's response and orders are technical in nature and demonstrate that it did not uphold the contention by AU1 that there was significant doubt as to Magnolia's capacity to fund its announced bid.

"At this stage, Magnolia still has a number of concerns about the solvency of the Agency and is awaiting the audited half yearly financial accounts," Atkins said.

Magnolia, he added, remains an interested and significant shareholder and will continue to keep its options under active review.

"In the meantime, Magnolia and its advisers will continue to pursue the concerns raised in the Bidders Statement and trust that the Agency's directors are working to resolve them," he said.