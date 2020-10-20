Magellan chief backs health startup

When it comes to investing his own money, Magellan's chief executive Brett Cairns likes to go back to his roots in science.

Cairns was paid $1.5 million in FY20, not including variable remuneration of $772,500, which he was eligible for but waived. At July 28, he owned 1.1 million shares in MFG and units in Magellan-owned funds.

"I've invested my own money for some time as well...So I've got a range of stocks and I've got to be a little careful in that because obviously conflicts start to creep in. So a lot of what I have been doing recently is back into the funds," he told Financial Standard in an interview.

He invests in some unlisted companies, within and outside financial services.

One example is a startup called HealthMatch, which connects patients with drug trials for treatment.

The investment is via Tempus Partners, a venture capital firm focused on technology-driven companies, where Cairn sits on the board as a non-executive director.