Executive Appointments
Longstanding Challenger exec in new role
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   12:41PM

Challenger's executive director, real estate investments has taken on a new role with a fund manager.

Chris Pak has joined EG as divisional director of business development after over seven years in his previous role and a further seven as general manager, real estate operations at Challenger.

Prior to joining Challenger 14 years ago, Pak was a retail asset manager at Colonial First State Global Asset Management and worked in retail strategies and leasing at Five D and property finance at Westfield.

In his new role, Pak will be responsible for capitalising on new market opportunities and using his relationships with offshore and institutional investors.

EG executive director Roger Parker said it is a pleasure to have Pak expand the investment management capabilities and extend relationships with investors.

"Chris will be working on a series of new business opportunities that we have identified, and we expect to make further announcements on these new ventures shortly," Parker said.

The appointment comes as EG secured six acquisitions for $200 million over the last 12 months and launched a $400 million Singapore GIC mandate as well as a private wealth division.

"EG has great energy and entrepreneurial spirit. I'm eager to add my experience in the retail space as EG starts to apply critical thinking supported by PropTech to this sector," Pak said.

EG currently has about $3.2 billion in funds under management on behalf of superannuation funds and private wealth clients, and $4.3 billion in the development pipeline.

