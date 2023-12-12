Local housing market to reach inflection point: Research

Research by CoreLogic suggests the Australian housing market is heading towards an inflection point, with the rate of growth in home values becoming more diverse but generally weakening.

According to the research, commissioned by NAB for its December Australian Housing Market Update, the upswing in housing values since February has been relatively thinly traded and occurred against a backdrop of low inventory.

"As advertised stock levels rise to above-average levels in some cities, the housing upswing has lost momentum," the report said.

"Downside risk factors have become more pronounced, including an expectation that interest rates could remain higher for longer, worsening affordability challenges, and deeply pessimistic levels of consumer sentiment that look to be entrenched."

NAB noted that the inflation indicator for October was lower than expected, which could ease fears of further rate hikes and improve consumer sentiment.

However, it's unlikely there will be a significant increase in housing activity until interest rates decrease, which NAB said is not expected until the second half of next year.

Also in the new year, NAB expects to see a focused effort on delivering more supply to the Australian housing market.

"A burgeoning housing undersupply is widely acknowledged by government, policy makers and industry as a critical issue," it said.

"Unfortunately, with dwelling approvals holding well below average levels in 2023, it is likely new housing starts will also remain low, despite the national objective of delivering 1.2 million well-located homes by 2029."

According to NAB, although the capacity limitations in the residential construction industry are starting to ease up, profit margins continue to remain low.

The bank believes that increasing the housing supply next year will be challenging. Additionally, the growth of housing values is expected to become more diverse - both in terms of geography and housing types.

"WA and Queensland look well placed to outperform the rest of the country given solid interstate migration rates, low supply and less affordability challenges relative to Sydney and Melbourne," it said.

"Unit values also are positioned to outperform relative to houses, given the cheaper price points and burgeoning undersupply across the medium to high-density sector."

Elsewhere, in recent research by Resolve Finance, approximately 20% of local property investors are planning to sell their properties in the next 12 months.

This is due to the changing market dynamics and investors seeking alternative investment strategies, Resolve Finance said.

"Furthermore, 9% of investors are planning to renovate and flip their investment properties," it said.

The research also found that 61% of investors will ride out the higher interest rate environment and continue renting to the private market.

"With interest rates rising sharply, regulatory changes making it more expensive for investors to access interest-only loans, and changes in the serviceability assessment a significant proportion of borrowers are likely to have either been unable to refinance or faced significant increases in their repayments," Resolve Finance managing director Don Crellin said.

"With all this in mind, it's crucial for investors to navigate the lending landscape effectively."