LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets

The $12 billion superannuation fund has revised down the value of its property and infrastructure in response to COVID-19, joining AustralianSuper, UniSuper and Hostplus.

LGIAsuper reduced the valuation of its property portfolio by 5% and infrastructure portfolio by 3%.

The changes translate to a -1% reduction in returns for both MySuper and diversified growth option members and a -4% fall in returns for property option members, the fund estimated.

The new valuations were applied to portfolios on April 21.

Superannuation funds and managed funds have been forced to revalue their unlisted assets out of cycle (which is usually quarterly, half-annual, or annual) to reflect the changes in valuations of such assets caused by COVID-19 shutdowns, which have tanked rental income as well as asset prices.

In March, AustralianSuper cut the value of its unlisted assets to 7.5% on average, shaving off 2.2% in returns from its $126 billion balanced option.

UniSuper did the same, saying its unlisted property values took a hit of 10% and unlisted infrastructure fell by 6%.

And Hostplus followed suit in April, revising down assets within its property and infrastructure portfolios by a range of 7.5%-10%.

More unlisted asset devaluations at superannuation funds are expected to come to surface later this month, as funds respond to the Standing Committee on Economics chair Tim Wilson's letter asking for details on unlisted assets among other questions.

Managed funds land has also seen devaluations, including at GPT Group and AMP Capital.