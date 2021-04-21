Koda Capital adds director

Koda Capital has appointed a new non-executive director.

Koda Capital chief of staff and partner Quentin Reeve confirmed Anna Schibrowski has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Schibrowski was previously the chief transformation officer for NewCo at the Commonwealth Bank.

Prior to that, she had a 13-year career at UBS where she was head of capital markets, investment products and services for UBS Wealth Management in Australia.

Schibrowski was also an executive board member at Crestone after it acquired UBS Wealth Management.

In February 2020, Koda Capital bolstered its presence in Queensland with two new hires.

It added three advisers and partners - James Christopher, Will Douglas and Nik Velde.

In 2019, the firm added Troy Armstrong from Escala and Victoria Lindores from Pitcher Partners as well as Ritu Boyd from St George and Sabil Chowdhury from Macquarie.

In 2018, Koda hired Frank Macindoe, James Hawthorne and Brendan Jones from JBWere as well as Justin Lucas and Alison Matthews from Commonwealth Bank.