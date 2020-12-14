NEWS
Superannuation
ISA ramps up campaign against super reforms
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:15PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) has significantly ramped up its campaign against the Morrison government's Your Future, Your Super reforms package saying it will only serve to help dud funds.

ISA said the reforms package will benefit the big banks and for-profit super sector allowing them to take up to $10 billion a year in profit despite poor performance.

"The Your Future, Your Super law package could have been a ground-breaking super reform that finally ridded the system of underperforming funds and ensured the disgraceful misconduct by super trustees revealed at the Banking Royal Commission could not happen again," ISA said.

ISA said it has made a submission in response to the proposed reform outlining several issues it believes favour the for-profit sector.

These include; never making retail funds prove how taking in profit through party payments is in the best financial interest of members and excluding the for-profit sector's fees from performance benchmarks.

Additionally, it said the reforms shield most underperforming products from performance tests and add unnecessary red tape for the not-for-profit sector.

ISA also said the reforms prohibit industry funds from using advertising to promote their comparative outperformance or warn members about changes that could erode their savings.

ISA pointed to the fact that fees and profits are excluded from the revamped member's best financial interest test, which reverses the onus of proof if fund expenditure or investments are challenged by regulators.

The result of which, ISA said, is that billions in mark-ups that for-profit and bank-run funds pay to other parts of the businesses for services are excluded.

ISA labelled the practice a "fee gorge" on members' savings and said it generated up to $10 billion a year in profit.

"The government instead wants to install a regulatory kill switch, which would allow it to prohibit any super fund investment or expenditure they do not approve of, even if in the best financial interest of members," ISA said.

ISA said retail funds can also effectively bypass much of the requirements of the new laws test by filtering expenditure through the parent company or other arms of the business.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said that while ISA supports the governments Your Future, Your Super policy intent, he believes there are significant changes to make.

"We thought the government had at last focused on reform that put members' first, but instead they're planning a feast for the banks and retail funds and they'll be dining out on workers' savings," Dean said.

"The government is making countless dud retail super funds and investments immune from any meaningful performance tests, effectively giving some of the worst performing financial outfits in Australia a licence to go on fee gouging."

Read more: ISAYour Future, Your SuperIndustry Super AustraliaBernie DeanBanking Royal Commission
