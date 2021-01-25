NEWS
Investment
International investors eye Aussie market
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 25 JAN 2021   12:03PM

Investors from North America and Europe have said Australia is the investment location of choice in the Asia Pacific region, according to research from Anrev.

The annual investment intentions survey found the majority of global institutional investors plan to stick firm to future investment plans for non-listed real estate in the Asia Pacific region in the coming year.

Despite the turbulence of 2020, 77% of respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic had not changed their investment plans in Asia Pacific.

"Across all investment destinations globally, more investors reported plans to increase allocations to real estate than to reduce them because of COVID-19, which was particularly the case with Asia Pacific investments as 22% said the crisis urged them to increase their planned investments in the region," Anrev said.

"This compares with 16% who will increase for the US and 13% for Europe."

Looking longer-term, 72% of investors expect their allocation to Asia Pacific to increase over the next two years, higher than the proportion expecting an increase in allocation to the other regions.

The figure is higher than the number of investors in APAC who said they were expecting to increase allocations within the region.

For international investors, Sydney and Melbourne are the locations of choice, topping the rankings for preferred investment locations in APAC.

"Australian real estate will likely see much stronger interest from North American and European investors this year, with 100% and 83% of North American investors naming Sydney and Melbourne as a top investment location in 2021 compared with 60% and 40% respectively last year," Anrev said.

"Meanwhile the proportion of respondents from Europe naming Sydney and Melbourne as among their destinations rose from 75% to 82% and 66.7% to 73% respectively."

