Interest rates on hold as RBA pauses

In its final decision of the year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.35%.

The decision to hold spares borrowers a sixth interest rate rise in 2023, following a 25 basis point increase at its previous meeting in November.

RBA governor Michele Bullock stated yesterday that the "limited information" received on the domestic economy since the November meeting has been in line with expectations.

She said the monthly CPI indicator for October suggests that inflation is continuing to decrease, mainly due to the goods sector.

However, she noted that the update did not provide much information on service inflation.

"Overall, measures of inflation expectations are consistent with the inflation target," Bullock said.

"The effects of recent rate hikes, including the one in the previous month, will continue to affect the economy."

Bullock recognised that high inflation is causing a strain on people's real incomes, leading to weak household consumption and dwelling investments.

She further explained that maintaining the current cash rate is necessary to evaluate the impact of the interest rate increases on demand, inflation, and the labour market.

"The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome," she said.

State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans said while the RBA rate hold was expected, the governor's statement was more dovish than many had envisaged.

"The RBA's data dependency remains a stock response for the sake of policy optionality, but conditionalities around the statement err the remarks towards a dovish outcome that auger well for AUD rates but less so for the Australia dollar," Evans said.

"It also contrasts with the general tone from the RBNZ last week and could fuel further downside in the AUDNZD cross."

Elsewhere, HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham said the key for the RBA's next meeting, scheduled for 6 February 2024, will be whether the data remains in line with the RBA's own forecasts, or surprises to the upside.

"Our view is that, given the revisions the RBA made to its own forecasts in early November, it will be quite hard for them to be tangibly surprised to the upside relative to their own forecasts for underlying inflation or the jobs market," Bloxham said.

"Our central case is that the cash rate will now be held steady at 4.35% for some time."