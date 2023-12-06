Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Interest rates on hold as RBA pauses

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:39PM

In its final decision of the year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates unchanged at 4.35%.

The decision to hold spares borrowers a sixth interest rate rise in 2023, following a 25 basis point increase at its previous meeting in November.

RBA governor Michele Bullock stated yesterday that the "limited information" received on the domestic economy since the November meeting has been in line with expectations.

She said the monthly CPI indicator for October suggests that inflation is continuing to decrease, mainly due to the goods sector.

However, she noted that the update did not provide much information on service inflation.

"Overall, measures of inflation expectations are consistent with the inflation target," Bullock said.

"The effects of recent rate hikes, including the one in the previous month, will continue to affect the economy."

Bullock recognised that high inflation is causing a strain on people's real incomes, leading to weak household consumption and dwelling investments.

She further explained that maintaining the current cash rate is necessary to evaluate the impact of the interest rate increases on demand, inflation, and the labour market.

"The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome," she said.

State Street Global Markets head of APAC macro strategy Dwyfor Evans said while the RBA rate hold was expected, the governor's statement was more dovish than many had envisaged.

"The RBA's data dependency remains a stock response for the sake of policy optionality, but conditionalities around the statement err the remarks towards a dovish outcome that auger well for AUD rates but less so for the Australia dollar," Evans said.

"It also contrasts with the general tone from the RBNZ last week and could fuel further downside in the AUDNZD cross."

Elsewhere, HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham said the key for the RBA's next meeting, scheduled for 6 February 2024, will be whether the data remains in line with the RBA's own forecasts, or surprises to the upside.

"Our view is that, given the revisions the RBA made to its own forecasts in early November, it will be quite hard for them to be tangibly surprised to the upside relative to their own forecasts for underlying inflation or the jobs market," Bloxham said.

"Our central case is that the cash rate will now be held steady at 4.35% for some time."

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaMichele BullockDwyfor EvansPaul BloxhamState Street Global Markets
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Base rate lifts to 4.35%
CPI cools to 4.9%
British banker to become RBA deputy governor
Inflation problem is homegrown: Bullock
New bill to strip treasurer of RBA monetary policy veto powers
Inflation still too sticky: Report
Interest rate hikes are working: Bullock
Government must revise infra pipeline: Chalmers
Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline
Inflation eases to 5.4%, RBA tipped to hike interest rates

Editor's Choice

VFMC selects new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Financial advice businesses must supercharge their capabilities, expand their capacity, and scale up to reach and serve more Australians.

Coastal Advice Group expands reach

CHLOE WALKER
The Newcastle-based group has acquired RI Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning as part of its strategy to become one of the leading financial advice providers in the country.

Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has acquired Vanguard's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) function, taking on board its 120-strong team.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.