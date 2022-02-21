Integrity Life grows distribution team

Integrity Life has boosted its distribution team by five, moving to a new hybrid retail distribution model. The hires include a head of retail partnerships, joining from MLC Life.

The company has introduced a two-tiered partner engagement model - the first being State-based business development managers located in NSW, Victoria, and Queensland and the second being hybrid and virtual business development managers who can support financial advice partners nationally.

Andrew Dowsing joins as head of retail partnerships. He joins from MLC Life, where he was head of retail distribution and was previously national manager, strategic partnerships at AIA.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to lead Integrity Life's retail distribution team. As one of the newest insurers to the market, Integrity is a genuine, fresh alternative who is supporting partners (and their clients), so they can focus on what's most important, providing quality advice," Dowsing said.

Gregory Nunan has been appointed business development manager for NSW and Shirley McIvor as business development manager for Queensland.

Rounding out the new appointments, Matthew Wakefield joins as a hybrid business development manager and Kate Hartney (nee Cipans) as a virtual business development manager.

"We're delighted to launch our new, hybrid retail distribution model to support our growing number of partners across the country and welcome our new retail distribution team members," Integrity general manager sales, marketing and customer experience Russell Hannah said.

"They each bring a unique set of skills, experience, and reputation to match to an already dynamic team including Alicia Faour and Voula Makris. These changes are in addition to elevations across the broader team - which saw Josh Lawrence promoted to head of group partnerships, Amie Pachos as sales strategy and enablement manager and Joanne Raffel as brand, marketing, and communications manager.

"As we know, our industry cannot remain analog in a digital world and this is just one of many steps that Integrity Life continues to take, leveraging the interactions between a virtual and face to face experience, with personal engagements where they are required."