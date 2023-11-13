Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research

Over 80% of insurers are adopting a cautious investment approach, signalling their intent to decrease exposure to risk in the coming six months.

Janus Henderson, in collaboration with Investment Trends, released its 2023 Insurance Asset Management Report, which draws on insights from 25 firms across general, life and health insurance, with 50% of the respondents being C-suite executives.

Janus Henderson said the macroeconomic landscape is why insurance companies have a bearish stance on risk assets.

According to the report, insurers reviewing their investment strategy expressed the most significant concerns as increasing interest rates (61%), inflation (58%), and evolving forward-looking expectations (50%).

The report clarified that 90% of insurers mentioned the economic climate will prompt them to implement or plan strategic shifts in their asset allocation strategies within the next year.

It said, over the next 12 months, 11% will decrease their allocation to Aussie equities, 14% will decrease global equities, and 6% will drop allocations to private equity.

Additionally, 17% are set to reduce their exposure to unlisted property, 6% plan to decrease allocations to hedge funds, 11% intend to decrease investments in emerging market (EM) equities, and 6% are looking to decrease exposure to commodities.

On the other hand, 20% will increase unlisted infrastructure, 17% will increase Aussie equities, and 14% will increase global equities.

Meanwhile, 14% plan to up their private equity holdings, 11% aim to boost allocations to unlisted property, another 11% intend to increase exposure to hedge funds, 9% plan to expand investments in EM equities, and 3% are looking to increase their exposure to commodities.

When it came to fixed interest, insurance firms looking to refine their portfolios showed particular interest in government bonds and private debt, ranking these as their top two areas of focus.

Meanwhile, cash and short-term fixed interest saw the biggest decline, with 23% looking to decrease allocation, followed by global high yield, which had a 14% drop.

For alternative assets, one in five (20%) insurers expect to increase their exposure to unlisted infrastructure over the next year.

The report also explained that most firms manage their portfolio with liabilities in mind, with the discretion to add value to their fixed income approach.

Among those surveyed, 46% opted to outsource their investment management capabilities, another 46% chose to manage them in-house, and 8% said they did both.

When asked about the firm's key investment objectives, 40% said regulatory capital and stability remained a priority, while 33% said returns were the main drive, and 27% opted for minimising profit and volatility.

The investment giant said the research revealed that insurers are using their discretion to address the persistent challenge of a rising interest rate environment, actively adjusting their portfolios accordingly.

"Insurers are adopting a wait-and-see approach, showing apprehension towards risk assets," said Janus Henderson director of institutional solutions Greg Clarke.

"With the adjustment of risk-free rates, they can achieve reasonable returns without excessive risk. There remains a clear appetite for private assets, though this presents challenges in stakeholder management."

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden concurred, saying the dynamic nature of the Australian insurance industry presents critical investment challenges.

"As interest rates rise and geopolitical tensions persist, insurance firms face evolving considerations in their investment strategies," he said.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, rising rates and inflation have been a big concern for all insurers. This has resulted in almost all insurers adjusting their asset allocation to reflect a significant rise in risk free rates."

Gaden concluded that the results indicate numerous insurers have adopted an active approach to manage their fixed interest allocations, aiming to navigate the current period of interest rate volatility.