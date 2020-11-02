NEWS
Executive Appointments
Insight Investment Australia grows team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 2 NOV 2020   11:45AM

The $1.3 trillion global investment manager Insight Investment has appointed a new investment specialist based in Sydney.

Ben Ereira joins the team, working with clients on currency and equity risk management solutions.

Ereira spent 15 years at Principal Global Investors as head of passive currency and chief dealer, before moving on to found Cerca FX Consulting.

In between the two positions he spent a year in the role of head of currency overlay at Rochford Capital.

Prior to his time at Principal, Ereira was manager, treasury sales for SMBC in Australia and had a role as dealer, money market and FX sales for Korea Exchange Bank based in London.

"Ben is a great fit for our organisation. He has a strong track record working with clients on solutions to manage their risk exposures, which aligns with the heritage and core capabilities of Insight Investment," Insight Investment director Australia and New Zealand Bruce Murphy said.

"COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the importance of having strong risk management processes in place to manage uncertainty, and the need in the growing retirement space for better sequencing risk solutions.

"We're very much looking forward to Ben being part of our team."

Read more: Insight Investment AustraliaBen EreiraCerca FX ConsultingKorea Exchange BankNew Zealand Bruce MurphyPrincipal Global InvestorsRochford CapitalSMBC
