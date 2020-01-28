Industry names recognised

A number of key figures in the financial services industry were among those recognised on Australia Day, being awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Rice Warner executive director Michael Rice received the honour for his service to business and economics, particularly in the actuarial profession, and through his advisory roles.

Ilana Atlas, board director at ANZ and former TCorp director, was recognised for her distinguished service to the financial and manufacturing sectors.

James Gorman, chief executive and chair of Morgan Stanley was acknowledged for his service to the finance and banking sectors through executive roles at the national and international levels.

Annabelle Chaplain, who has sat on the boards of Sunsuper, Downer Group and AIDC amongst others as well as currently serving on the boards of MFF Capital Investments, CANSTAR and Seven Group Holdings, was recognised for significant service to business through a range of executive roles.

Industry veteran Inderjit (Indy) Singh, founder and executive chair of Feducian Group, was also included due to his life-changing work with Vision Australia. The foundation has helped to restore the eyesight of around 38,000 people.

Robert Edgar, who has held a number of executive roles within ANZ since 1984 - including deputy chief executive - was honored for this services to the banking and finance sectors, in addition to medical research organisations.

Former UBS chief executive Matthew Grounds was also named for his service to the community and the financial investment sector.

Former chair of the ASIC consumer advisory panel and current Sunsuper trustee director, Jenni Mack, was recognised for her service to business through consumer advocacy roles.

Veteran financial adviser, Robert Flack, was named for his service to the community of Bendigo, in addition to his contributions to the financial services industry.

Chair of Citadel Group and former Macquarie director, Kevin McCann, received the award for his contributions to corporate governance and as an advocate for gender equity.

Each year on Australia Day hundreds of members of the public are recognised by the government for their contributions to the country.