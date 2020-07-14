NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry funds team up in longevity search
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUL 2020   12:37PM

Nine industry funds are working with Frontier Advisors to probe new longevity risk products for retiree members, which could include tweaking account-based pensions.

The working group, which was put together late last year, is expected to present its first findings later this month. It also plans to engage with the Treasury.

"Difference to what we are doing is that it is designed by the fund and is something that [funds] collectively support, rather than designed by the product provider trying to understand what the funds and members want from the outside," Frontier Advisors principle consultant, head of member solutions David Carruthers told Financial Standard.

The working group's key takeaways for product design of a retirement income solution are: primary goal is a stable income via an account-based pension (Frontier is not limiting itself to CIPRs' requirements of guaranteed income), with a longevity element.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

Carruthers says currently, retirees are implicitly using about 30% of their account based pension balances as a form of self-insurance/longevity protection by drawing down less when they are in early stages of retirement.

"It's a bit like not insuring your house and holding money back from your day-to-day budget. And economics tells us self-insurance is an inefficient way for [longevity risk]," he says, likening it to ABP withdrawals where retirees draw less in their early years.

"Current system is that a 90-year-old will have higher income than someone who has just retired. Having longevity risk allow you to bring forward that income."

Frontier is agnostic on how funds implement the findings. They could either create a collective pool of all their members to manage longevity risk or they could develop specific products.

Carruthers says funds could go down either path.

"Doesn't necessarily have to be that [industry funds pooling together]. It is more the fact that funds got together to design their features. It may be collectively implemented -- some may want to other may not.

"But it also allows [for] the fact that if it not collectively, here are the features that are important, can the providers come back with solutions that need, rather than the other way around.

"It takes away the risk from product issuers as well," he said.

Read more: Frontier AdvisorsDavid Carruthers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Volatility wreaks havoc with heat map measures
Frontier Advisors adds to leadership
Junk by name, junk by nature?
Former CFSGAM executive joins industry fund
Frontier Advisors makes key appointments
Top asset consultants named
Investment specialist joins sustainable fund manager
Frontier warns super fund clients of recession
QIC appoints lead investment duo
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
Editor's Choice
Pendal winds back fees
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has made year-long fee cuts on two funds, as it sees the Reserve Bank of Australia holding the cash rate at the record-low of 0.25%.
AMP hit with credit downgrade
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Standard & Poor's has downgraded AMP Limited's credit rating from BBB+ to BBB, with all AMP Group entities on CreditWatch with negative implications.
ME Bank chief resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ME Bank chief executive Jamie McPhee has resigned after weathering scrutiny over the bank's adjusting of redraw facilities for mortgage customers and its relationship with the industry funds that own it.
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
At a time when many Australians are engaging directly with their superannuation fund for the first time, member satisfaction appears mixed, with two separate surveys producing some opposing views.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hgMh1EeE