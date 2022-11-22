Newspaper icon
Investment
Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022   12:21PM

Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Eastland Network will be purchased from Eastland Group, a specialist in regional infrastructure, including ports, electricity networks and generation.

Eastland will be added to Igneo's existing Firstgas Group, providing electricity distribution alongside Firstgas' network of gas distribution, transmission, and storage. Firstgas provides natural gas and LPG to more than 430,000 New Zealand homes and businesses each day, Igneo said.

"Igneo and Firstgas Group are committed to ensuring the long-term resilience and security of supply of electricity to the more than 26,000 homes and businesses across 12,000 square kilometres of the East Coast. We expect to further invest in the network as electrification increases energy demand over the coming years," Igneo head of asset management Australia and New Zealand Daniel Timms said.

"We are supporting New Zealand's commitment to net zero emissions by investing in renewable gas and we recognise the important role the electricity sector will play to achieve this. Owning and operating both gas and electricity distribution networks will help Firstgas Group facilitate a lower-emissions future for New Zealand."

Also commenting, Firstgas chief executive Paul Goodeve said: "Firstgas Group's expertise is in the management and operation of regulated utilities. Our expertise in disciplines including project management, regulation and asset management are as applicable to electricity networks as they are to gas pipelines."

"We have a gas distribution network in Gisborne, and we are excited about possible opportunities for Firstgas and Eastland to work together across the networks. Working with our shareholder Igneo, we will be able to fund the level of investment in the network that will be required to support the prosperity of the region and wellbeing of its people."

