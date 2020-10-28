NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   9:01AM

HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.

Paying $60 million for Xplore, the platform provider said the proposed acquisition through a scheme of arrangement will be funded by a combination of cash and HUB24 scrip consideration valuing Xplore at a share price of $0.20.

The valuation of Xplore represents a premium of 203% to the closing price of Xplore shares as at October 27. Xplore's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders approve the acquisition.

Xplore chair Alex Hutchison said the transaction is an opportunity for shareholders to receive a highly attractive takeover premium and to retain exposure to the platform industry.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

He said clients and partners using its platform and MDA services will benefit from the continued development of the platform. The takeover process is anticipated to be completed in March next year.

HUB24 announced the move as part of three strategic transactions which together aim to strengthen the company's position as the "leading provider of integrated platforms, data and technology services".

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The platform provider is also divesting its financial advice licensee, Paragem, in a move that will see it become a substantial shareholder in Easton Investments and Paragem managing director Nathan Jacobsen hold the same role at Easton.

HUB24 has proposed a subscription for new shares in Easton for $14 million cash and the divestment of Paragem to Easton for $4 million of new Easton shares. Following a share buyback, HUB24 will own 40% of Easton.

Easton said it has been conducting a strategic review for the last 12 months to identify a transaction that would transform the business' earnings and growth potential, engaging with HUB24 due to its track record of growth.

"It became evident to the Easton board that HUB24 would make an excellent partner given its size, resources, capabilities and aligned culture on people and client servicing, as well as having complementary businesses with strategic overlap," Easton said.

The Easton shares will be issued at $1.20, representing a 38% premium to the company's closing price yesterday.

According to Rainmaker data, Paragem is currently home to 76 financial advisers. Following the transaction, Easton - which already owns GPS Wealth - will be the fifth largest dealer services group in Australia, it said.

HUB24 said the investment in Easton will position it as a leading service provider to financial advisers and licensees and secures an anchor client for the expansion of its data and technology services.

"These strategic transactions are expected to enable HUB24 to offer significant improvements in scale, efficiency and product capability across platforms, data and technology services for licensees, advisers, accountants, stockbrokers and their clients," it said.

HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said the successful completion of these transactions will result in a 47% increase in custodial FUA, around 400 new adviser relationships and the expansion of non-custody administration FUA to $14 billion.

"In addition, through the divestment and merger of Paragem and our investment in Easton Investments we anticipate holding approximately 40% shareholding in Easton which is a diversified financial services business servicing 174 financial advisers and over 510 licensed accountants," Alcock said.

"Easton's provision of licensee, training and educational services will provide a cornerstone for HUB24's vision to enable the advice businesses of the future."

Finally, HUB24 is also entering the non-custody administration market through the acquisition of Ord Minnett's portfolio administration and reporting services for $10.5 million upfront cash consideration.

HUB24 expects to complete the acquisition of Ord Minnett's PARS this calendar year.

Alcock said the total consideration of all three transactions $93 million includes integration and transaction costs and is expected to return a 13% improvement to EPS to shareholders.

"Once implemented, these transactions will strengthen and further consolidate HUB24's position as a leading specialist platform provider and technology services business while building scale in platform funds under administration," HUB24 said.

"FUA across the combined group is expected to increase to $42 billion ($28 billion in custody and $14 billion in non-custody) and introduce additional capability to HUB24's market leading platform."

Read more: HUB24Easton InvestmentOrd MinnettXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Financial advice more important than ever: HUB24
ClearView pushes ahead with SFT
HUB24 reports record results
Pinnacle puts zero-fee ETF experiment to bed
New global funds added to HUB24, Netwealth
HUB24 wins out over Netwealth: Ord Minnett
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN  |   9:01AM
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
NOV
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
NOV
5
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8eVxM6Ll