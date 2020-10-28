HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem

HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.

Paying $60 million for Xplore, the platform provider said the proposed acquisition through a scheme of arrangement will be funded by a combination of cash and HUB24 scrip consideration valuing Xplore at a share price of $0.20.

The valuation of Xplore represents a premium of 203% to the closing price of Xplore shares as at October 27. Xplore's board has unanimously recommended its shareholders approve the acquisition.

Xplore chair Alex Hutchison said the transaction is an opportunity for shareholders to receive a highly attractive takeover premium and to retain exposure to the platform industry.

He said clients and partners using its platform and MDA services will benefit from the continued development of the platform. The takeover process is anticipated to be completed in March next year.

HUB24 announced the move as part of three strategic transactions which together aim to strengthen the company's position as the "leading provider of integrated platforms, data and technology services".

The platform provider is also divesting its financial advice licensee, Paragem, in a move that will see it become a substantial shareholder in Easton Investments and Paragem managing director Nathan Jacobsen hold the same role at Easton.

HUB24 has proposed a subscription for new shares in Easton for $14 million cash and the divestment of Paragem to Easton for $4 million of new Easton shares. Following a share buyback, HUB24 will own 40% of Easton.

Easton said it has been conducting a strategic review for the last 12 months to identify a transaction that would transform the business' earnings and growth potential, engaging with HUB24 due to its track record of growth.

"It became evident to the Easton board that HUB24 would make an excellent partner given its size, resources, capabilities and aligned culture on people and client servicing, as well as having complementary businesses with strategic overlap," Easton said.

The Easton shares will be issued at $1.20, representing a 38% premium to the company's closing price yesterday.

According to Rainmaker data, Paragem is currently home to 76 financial advisers. Following the transaction, Easton - which already owns GPS Wealth - will be the fifth largest dealer services group in Australia, it said.

HUB24 said the investment in Easton will position it as a leading service provider to financial advisers and licensees and secures an anchor client for the expansion of its data and technology services.

"These strategic transactions are expected to enable HUB24 to offer significant improvements in scale, efficiency and product capability across platforms, data and technology services for licensees, advisers, accountants, stockbrokers and their clients," it said.

HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock said the successful completion of these transactions will result in a 47% increase in custodial FUA, around 400 new adviser relationships and the expansion of non-custody administration FUA to $14 billion.

"In addition, through the divestment and merger of Paragem and our investment in Easton Investments we anticipate holding approximately 40% shareholding in Easton which is a diversified financial services business servicing 174 financial advisers and over 510 licensed accountants," Alcock said.

"Easton's provision of licensee, training and educational services will provide a cornerstone for HUB24's vision to enable the advice businesses of the future."

Finally, HUB24 is also entering the non-custody administration market through the acquisition of Ord Minnett's portfolio administration and reporting services for $10.5 million upfront cash consideration.

HUB24 expects to complete the acquisition of Ord Minnett's PARS this calendar year.

Alcock said the total consideration of all three transactions $93 million includes integration and transaction costs and is expected to return a 13% improvement to EPS to shareholders.

"Once implemented, these transactions will strengthen and further consolidate HUB24's position as a leading specialist platform provider and technology services business while building scale in platform funds under administration," HUB24 said.

"FUA across the combined group is expected to increase to $42 billion ($28 billion in custody and $14 billion in non-custody) and introduce additional capability to HUB24's market leading platform."