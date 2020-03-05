HUB24 appoints interim chief financial officer

Wealth management platform HUB24 has appointed a new interim chief financial officer and joint company secretary following the incumbent's resignation in December last year.

Debbie Last has nabbed the role, effective today, and brings with her 25 years of experience in governance, risk, finance and strategic to the platform.

It comes after current chief financial officer Mark Goodrick announced his resignation on December 19, accepting a position with an international infrastructure manager. He will remain in the role until March 2020 to facilitate transition activities with Last.

During his two year tenure at HUB24, Goodrick helped grow the business from $91 billion in funds under administration to $14.4 billion (as at September 30 2019). The platform also became a member of the S&P/ASX 200 Index during this time.

Last is currently a non-executive director of ASX-listed Mainstream Group Holdings and is also the chair of its audit and risk committee.

Previously, Last served as the chief financial officer at NAB Asset Management, where she led the team during a period of transformation at the firm, during which the business was re-engineered, direct asset management expanded and the boutique aggregator strategy was consolidated.

She also previously worked as a partner at KPMG and PwC.

Last will remain in the role until a permanent chief financial officer is appointed, for which HUB24 says, an extensive search is currently underway.