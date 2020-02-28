NEWS
Technology
HUB24 also in line at Sargon
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 FEB 2020   4:02PM

HUB24 is also owed about $4 million by Sargon subsidiaries, joining the group's other secured creditors OneVue, Westpac and Taiping Trustees.

The eight companies, which include businesses like Diversa Trustees and CCSL, collectively have about $154 million in total liabilities.

Their $154 million in liabilities across the eight companies includes: secured debt claims of about $65 million, unsecured creditor claims of about $12 million, priority claims owed to employees of about $2 million and intercompany loans of about $75 million.

EY yesterday said it had found a potential buyer for the eight companies, and entered an exclusive sales agreement with them.

The creditors

Among their secured creditors, ASX-listed platform HUB24 has emerged as another party owed money, joining OneVue, according to minutes of the first creditors meeting held on February 13.

HUB24 is owed about $4 million, secured against one of the companies. It has appointed Anthony Sommer of Minter Ellison. Separately, it is switching the trustee services provider for its superannuation product from Diversa to EQT.

OneVue is owed $31 million as previously reported.

Phil Kingston-linked Trimantium GrowthOps has also made a claim of $1.9 million, which EY (as the voluntary administrator for the eight companies) is currently considering.

Westpac is understood to be owed about $30 million by one of the Sargon companies, as first reported by Financial Standard. It has appointed KordaMentha as its advisers to oversee the voluntary administration process and has the right to appoint receivers and managers, according to the minutes.

One of the eight companies, Sargon Services, also has the Australian Taxation Office as a creditor.

Sargon Services has about 90 employees and usable cash, stock or assets outside intellectual property and employees. Its total liabilities ($32 million in secured debts, priority employee claims of $2 million, outstanding intercompany loans of $28 million and unsecured creditor claims of $2 million).

The main company's debt

While none of the eight companies' assets are tied to Taiping Trustees, the intercompany loans of between $60 million to $80 million could mean Sargon Capital's [the ultimate, holding company] debt to Taiping affects them.

The Taiping secured loan was used to buy Tidswell Financial Services and Diversa Trustees, according to initial investigations by EY.

The sales process for the eight companies had received interest from about 60 parties as at February 13. An exclusive sales arrangement has since been signed.

About 20 non-indicative offers were received, who were expected to get access to the electronic data room last Monday.

At the meeting, EY said APRA, ASIC and other stakeholders were to see a list of the shortlisted bidders.

EY is yet to disclose the name and proceeds from the sale.

Read more: SargonOneVueTaiping TrusteesDiversa TrusteesTidswell Financial ServicesTrimantium
VIEW COMMENTS
