HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs

HSBC announced plans to cut around 35,000 jobs from its global business after posting a 33% drop in profits in 2019.

The bank said it is also planning a complete restructure of the business as it reduces its global headcount to around 200,000 employees over the next three years.

The bank said it will cut US$100 billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and close a third of its US branches as it shifts focus to Asia and the Middle East.

Interim chief executive Noel Quinn said the changes are significant and warned of "meaningful" reductions to the workforce as he presented the results.

"This represents one of the deepest restructuring and simplification programs in the bank's history," Quinn said.

HSBC reported a profit before tax of US$13.3 billion, down from $20 billion in the previous year.

The bank said this was largely due to US$7.3 billion in write-offs from its global banking and markets and commercial banking business units in Europe.

Around half of the banks business revenue comes from its dealings in the Middle East and Asia, while it said its US business needed to be reshaped in order to improve returns.

The news comes after the bank appointed a new Australian chief executive at the end of January, while global chair Mark Tucker said the board has embarked on a "rigorous" process to search for a new global chief executive.

Tucker said the bank expects to announce a permanent chief executive within the next six to 12 months.