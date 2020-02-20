NEWS
Investment
HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:45AM

HSBC announced plans to cut around 35,000 jobs from its global business after posting a 33% drop in profits in 2019.

The bank said it is also planning a complete restructure of the business as it reduces its global headcount to around 200,000 employees over the next three years.

The bank said it will cut US$100 billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and close a third of its US branches as it shifts focus to Asia and the Middle East.

Interim chief executive Noel Quinn said the changes are significant and warned of "meaningful" reductions to the workforce as he presented the results.

"This represents one of the deepest restructuring and simplification programs in the bank's history," Quinn said.

HSBC reported a profit before tax of US$13.3 billion, down from $20 billion in the previous year.

The bank said this was largely due to US$7.3 billion in write-offs from its global banking and markets and commercial banking business units in Europe.

Around half of the banks business revenue comes from its dealings in the Middle East and Asia, while it said its US business needed to be reshaped in order to improve returns.

The news comes after the bank appointed a new Australian chief executive at the end of January, while global chair Mark Tucker said the board has embarked on a "rigorous" process to search for a new global chief executive.

Tucker said the bank expects to announce a permanent chief executive within the next six to 12 months.

Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
