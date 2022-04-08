Hostplus expands IP Group commitment

Hostplus has invested a further $75 million with IP Group Australia.

This adds to the existing $135 million committed via the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund.

IP Group specialises in intellectual property commercialisation. The additional investment also expands the mandate of the group's partnership with Hostplus to include investment to commercialise research from the group's local university partners.

The innovation fund has so far invested in several technology companies that have come out of universities, including Canopus Networks, Oxford Nanopore, WaveOptics, and MOBILion Systems. The fund largely backs companies operating in the clean energy, decarbonisation, medicine, healthcare and quantum computing sectors.

"Hostplus is a foundational supporter of IP Group Australia, and we are delighted to grow our partnership with the leading institutional investor in Australian deep tech companies," IP Group Australia chief investment officer Alistair McCreadie said.

"The IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund has delivered top quartile returns, proving the investment opportunity of creating deep tech companies from high-quality scientific research.

"With the recent Federal Government announcement of a $2 billion investment package to commercialise Australian university research, there is real momentum behind developing the deep tech ecosystem."

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the fund is excited to increase its investment.

"Hostplus is one of the biggest Australian investors in start-ups and new technologies and we are ensuring our investment portfolio is well positioned to adapt to a lower-carbon future," Elia said.

"Hostplus is continuing to optimise long-term net investment returns for members, after announcing it will commit to transition its investment portfolio to net zero emissions by 2050, in line with Australia's commitment to the Paris Agreement."

He added that investment partnerships like this can unlock genuine innovation and benefit communities while also growing members' account balances.