HESTA hires technology strategist

A technology and transformation expert has joined the $64 billion superannuation fund as it ramps up its digital offering.

This week, Peter Lawrence joined HESTA as senior technology and digital strategist.

Lawrence has worked across the public and private sectors for over 30 years. He previously held the chief information officer in the Australian government's Department of Defence for nearly five years and was in a similar role at ANZ's New Zealand branch. His other experience includes working in IT and digital transformation roles at O2 Telefonica based in the UK, Royal Dutch Shell and Origin Energy.

"We're excited to have someone of Peter's depth of experience and talent help continue to build our digital and technology capability," HESTA chief operating officer Stephen Reilly said.

"We think we have one of the most exciting technology programs in financial services and it continues to find new ways to make it easier for our members to engage seamlessly with their super 24/7, wherever they are. We continue to attract great talent in our digital and technology teams because they know they aren't just another cog in a much bigger machine."

Lawrence said: "I look forward to supporting the HESTA team through technology to continue to deliver outstanding results for members and ensure our digital channels provide seamless, engaging experiences."

In other recent moves, Kim Farrant joined HESTA as general manager responsible investment, while the former chief investment officer at AMP Life Jeff Brunton joined as head of portfolio management.