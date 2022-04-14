Harvest Hotels snaps up Wagga pub

Harvest Hotels snaps up Wagga pubBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022 12:37PM
Read more: Harvest Hotels
Wagga Wagga's prime-positioned CBD pub, The Vic, has been sold to Harvest Hotels for $29 million.
Located on Baylis Street, the popular pub features a separate cocktail bar known as The Loft on the building's first floor, a public bar with TAB and viewing facilities, an undercover beer garden and popular bistro for diners.
On the acquisition, Harvest directors Chris Cornforth and Fraser Haughton said: "We've loved getting to know the locals, other business operators, community groups and the wider Wagga region since taking over The Farrer in mid-21."
"Wagga is such a major service centre and is continuously evolving as more and more people, businesses and industries shift towards regional areas.
"We see a lot of opportunity and growth in this region which gives us confidence to invest further in Wagga, and we hope we can add value to the community and its growing social and hospitality scene."
Brokered by HTL Property, the $29 million sale of The Vic is the third acquisition to be made by Harvest's second pub fund which took over both the Woy Woy Hotel, Woy Woy and Northside Hotel, Albury in December 2021.
The Vic will bring Harvest's current portfolio to a total of seven high quality regional pub assets.
Harvest will take over The Vic on Monday 23 May 2022 with some capital improvements planned.
Editor's Choice
New chief executive for SG Hiscock
3000 advisers left industry last year
ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient
APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
Tim Unger
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON