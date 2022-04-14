Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Harvest Hotels snaps up Wagga pub

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:37PM

Wagga Wagga's prime-positioned CBD pub, The Vic, has been sold to Harvest Hotels for $29 million.

Located on Baylis Street, the popular pub features a separate cocktail bar known as The Loft on the building's first floor, a public bar with TAB and viewing facilities, an undercover beer garden and popular bistro for diners.

On the acquisition, Harvest directors Chris Cornforth and Fraser Haughton said: "We've loved getting to know the locals, other business operators, community groups and the wider Wagga region since taking over The Farrer in mid-21."

"Wagga is such a major service centre and is continuously evolving as more and more people, businesses and industries shift towards regional areas.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"We see a lot of opportunity and growth in this region which gives us confidence to invest further in Wagga, and we hope we can add value to the community and its growing social and hospitality scene."

Brokered by HTL Property, the $29 million sale of The Vic is the third acquisition to be made by Harvest's second pub fund which took over both the Woy Woy Hotel, Woy Woy and Northside Hotel, Albury in December 2021.

The Vic will bring Harvest's current portfolio to a total of seven high quality regional pub assets.

Harvest will take over The Vic on Monday 23 May 2022 with some capital improvements planned.

Read more: Harvest Hotels
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

New chief executive for SG Hiscock

CHLOE WALKER
Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

3000 advisers left industry last year

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than 3000 financial advisers left the industry in the last 12 months, according to Rainmaker's most recent analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

ETF growth slows but investors remain resilient

ANDREW MCKEAN
After two straight months of negative growth, the Australian ETF industry regained its growth trajectory in March, as share markets also rebounded strongly.

APRA 'digging into' super fund contributions to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN
After questioning from Senator Andrew Bragg at Senate estimates, prudential regulator APRA shared it has done some preliminary investigations about payments to unions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.