Harvest Hotels snaps up Wagga pub

Wagga Wagga's prime-positioned CBD pub, The Vic, has been sold to Harvest Hotels for $29 million.

Located on Baylis Street, the popular pub features a separate cocktail bar known as The Loft on the building's first floor, a public bar with TAB and viewing facilities, an undercover beer garden and popular bistro for diners.

On the acquisition, Harvest directors Chris Cornforth and Fraser Haughton said: "We've loved getting to know the locals, other business operators, community groups and the wider Wagga region since taking over The Farrer in mid-21."

"Wagga is such a major service centre and is continuously evolving as more and more people, businesses and industries shift towards regional areas.

"We see a lot of opportunity and growth in this region which gives us confidence to invest further in Wagga, and we hope we can add value to the community and its growing social and hospitality scene."

Brokered by HTL Property, the $29 million sale of The Vic is the third acquisition to be made by Harvest's second pub fund which took over both the Woy Woy Hotel, Woy Woy and Northside Hotel, Albury in December 2021.

The Vic will bring Harvest's current portfolio to a total of seven high quality regional pub assets.

Harvest will take over The Vic on Monday 23 May 2022 with some capital improvements planned.