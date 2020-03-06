NEWS
Superannuation
Government moves to cut work test
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   11:53AM

The government is moving to act on one of its election promises by cutting the work test.

Draft legislation released this week through the release of draft legislation which will allow Australians aged 65 and 66 to make voluntary super contributions without meeting the work test.

A month-long consultation period is officially underway for the government's Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for a later sitting) Bill 2020: Improving Flexibility for Older Australians, which will amend the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Regulations 1994 in an effort to help older Australians boost their retirement savings by adding flexibility to the superannuation system.

In addition to removing the work test for Australians aged between 65 and 66 who wish to make voluntary contributions to their superannuation savings, the bill will also allow people aged 70 to 74 to receive spouse contributions by increasing the maximum age from 69 to 74.

Additionally, it will allow people aged 65 and 66 to access the bring-forward arrangements available to people under 65 years of age, who can make three years of non-concessional contributions through the arrangements.

Assistant Minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume said the super system needed to keep up with the changing nature of Australia's workplaces and those within them.

"This draft legislation reflects the Morrison Government's ongoing commitment to ensuring all Australians have additional flexibility in how they save as they transition to retirement," Hume said.

"The Coalition understands the realities of the modern workplace. Work patterns have evolved, and more women are rejoining the workforce than ever before. Our superannuation system needs the flexibility to match."

Read more: SuperannuationCoalitionJane HumeMorrison GovernmentSuperannuation Industry RegulationsTreasury Laws Amendment
