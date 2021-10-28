NEWS
Investment

Future Fund becoming more expensive to operate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 28 OCT 2021   12:36PM

The cost of running the Future Fund has increased significantly during the 2021 financial year to 2.49%.

According to Rainmaker analysis, the cost has jumped from 1.13% in FY20 and 1.57% in FY18. These figures comprise operating costs and look-through costs, which cover expenses such as investment management and performance fees incurred.

In the latest financial year results, three out of four areas drove up costs for the sovereign wealth fund: agency remuneration (up 16%), consultant fees (up 22%) and agency operations (up 28%).

Contract costs with investment managers however, fell 20% year on year to $180 million.

Talks of the Future Fund taking over the management of superannuation have swirled for years. Should this materialise, comparing costs with the average MySuper product would see the Future Fund charge significantly more. Currently, MySuper has a total cost ratio of 1.07% on average (see Figure 1).

A major super fund like AustralianSuper charges 0.8% while some charge even less.

Industry Super Australia argues that the establishment of a government-run fund would see a member $126,000 worse off at retirement.

This is based on the assumption that the member is a 30-year-old worker in a government-run fund who will pay exorbitant fees and earn lower investment returns.

In reality, given that the Future Fund is akin to a fund manager, costs should be compared to a super fund's investment fees, which on average is 0.7%.

The super industry has recently slammed a government recommendation that the Future Fund be exempt from disclosing commercially sensitive information.

Super funds on the other hand should be forced to disclose exact values of directly held assets, a Senate Committee report recommended.

Figure 1: Workplace not-for-profit and retail super fund fees vs. Future Fund fees

Read more: Future FundMySuperAustralianSuperIndustry Super Australia
