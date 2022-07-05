Newspaper icon
Frank Casarotti gives his notice

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 JUL 2022   12:39PM

The long serving Magellan sales lead will retire at the end of 2023, capping more than 40 years in the industry.

Frank Casarotti joined Magellan in 2007 as its general manager of distribution and has been in the role ever since. He was hired by Hamish Douglass and Chris McKay who had founded the group the year before.

Prior to that, he had spent more than 15 years working in distribution for Colonial First State. His career dates back to 1979 when he started working at Australian Eagle Insurance Group, another employer whom he stayed with for more than a decade.

In a statement, he said the decision to retire is a reflection of where he is at in life, adding that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"This transition had been orderly and planned, and I will continue in the role for 18 months so I can support our new chief executive David George and the broader team," he said.

"I am very proud to have built such a strong distribution team with outstanding people. I am confident they won't miss a beat after my eventual departure in December 2023."

Read more: MagellanFrank CasarottiAustralian Eagle Insurance GroupChris McKayColonial First StateDavid GeorgeHamish Douglass
VIEW COMMENT (1)

