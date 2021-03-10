NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:24PM

Qualitas has appointed former QIC executive director Brian Delaney to its board.

Delaney joined Qualitas on March 1, replacing Carol Schwartz who retired after 12 years as a non-executive director.

At QIC, Delaney spent more than eight years in senior roles, starting out as an executive director of strategy, clients and global markets. He went on to become a senior managing director for client relationships and business development for the US and then became executive director.

Prior to that, he worked at AMP Capital for nearly 14 years as a business director of client, product and marketing, responsible for institutional and retail and self-managed super fund strategies.

Delaney currently sits on the board of Lonsec and Trawalla Group.

Qualitas chair Michael Schoenfeld said Delaney brings a wealth of strategic expertise and networks to support the next phase of growth at the firm.

"Brian brings a wealth of strategic expertise and networks to support the next phase of growth at Qualitas," Schoenfeld said.

Schwartz was recently named as a board member of Equity Trustees. She is currently a non-executive director on the boards of the Reserve Bank of Australia her family office Trawalla Group.

