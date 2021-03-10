Former QIC executive joins Qualitas

Qualitas has appointed former QIC executive director Brian Delaney to its board.

Delaney joined Qualitas on March 1, replacing Carol Schwartz who retired after 12 years as a non-executive director.

At QIC, Delaney spent more than eight years in senior roles, starting out as an executive director of strategy, clients and global markets. He went on to become a senior managing director for client relationships and business development for the US and then became executive director.

Prior to that, he worked at AMP Capital for nearly 14 years as a business director of client, product and marketing, responsible for institutional and retail and self-managed super fund strategies.

Delaney currently sits on the board of Lonsec and Trawalla Group.

Qualitas chair Michael Schoenfeld said Delaney brings a wealth of strategic expertise and networks to support the next phase of growth at the firm.

Schwartz was recently named as a board member of Equity Trustees. She is currently a non-executive director on the boards of the Reserve Bank of Australia her family office Trawalla Group.