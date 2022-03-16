ETF Securities, 21Shares introduce market monitor

In partnership with European cryptocurrency provider 21Shares, ETF Securities Australia has presented the latest crypto market monitor to provide investors insight and analysis around the recent moves in the crypto market.

The monitor suggests that there are undoubtedly opportunistic inflows into commodities which reached all-time highs amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, of which capital likely came out of the equity market.

Other macroeconomic triggers include the Federal Reserve's infamous interest rate hike to curb inflation which is at its 40-year-high now.

The hike is expected to float at 0.25%, a decision is scheduled to be made on March 16.

"It's been a hard week on markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine prepares for its third week," ETF Securities head of distribution Kanish Chugh said.

"Another related trigger that's been affecting the markets is the Consumer Price Index which will also be affected by next week's interest rate hike, which will essentially track how much consumers will be impacted in terms of loans, investments, savings, job prospects, and prices for goods and services."

"As a consequence, Bitcoin is down by 6.4%, Ethereum is down by 8.5%, equity 3.5% over the past week.

Meanwhile, oil and wheat have surged historically as the breadbasket of the world continues to bleed."