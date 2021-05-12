Equip, Catholic appoint acting CIO

Togethr Trustees has named an acting chief investment officer, as it looks for a permanent replacement for Anna Shelley, who is leaving for AMP Australia.

Effective July 1, Darren Rosario will act in the role.

Rosario is currently the head of portfolio management and was the second-in-command to Shelley. He joined from Macquarie Bank in 2004.

Togethr said it will consider both internal and external candidates in the search.

"...Darren and our experienced investment team will ensure continued exceptional performance, assisted by Justine Hickey, Chair of our Investment Committee."

Anna Shelley was announced as AMP Australia's chief investment officer on May 11. She has been the chief investment officer of Equipsuper and Catholic Super joint venture since 2018.

Prior to this, she worked at JANA and Perpetual.

"Anna will remain with Togethr Trustees until July, to deliver one of her key responsibilities of finalising the legal successor fund transfer and joint venture between Equip and Catholic Super, which will deliver significant benefits to members," a spokesperson for Togethr Trustees said in a statement to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves.

Togethr Trustees chief executive Scott Cameron said: "We thank Anna for her role in the successful joint venture and SFT, and acknowledge her team's work guiding us through the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic."