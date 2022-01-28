NEWS
Financial Planning

Education reforms are promising: SAFAA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   12:30PM

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association argues that potential reforms to education standards will put the industry on a level playing field with other professions.

In its submission to the federal government's proposal to reset education standards, the SAFAA wrote that the move will "not roll back or lower education standards" for financial advisers.

The SAFAA slammed the now-defunct Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, describing it as a "bureaucracy that was averse to stakeholder engagement" and narrowed the scope of recognised qualifications.

The association wants to see qualification pathways that are flexible, transparent, and easy to understand - unlike the previous standard that was made up of complex and lengthy lists of specific degrees.

As a recommendation, advisers can satisfy the qualifications by completing courses in finance,  financial services, investments, stockbroking, wealth management, business law and so forth.

"This is a break from the previous approach of micromanaging long and complex lists of 'gifted' financial planning degrees and rejecting those that could not be forced into the FASEA-constructed 'straight-jacket'. It recognises that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach to the financial advice industry is neither reasonable nor realistic," the submission reads.

In late 2021, minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume released an education standards policy paper, seeking industry feedback on whether they currently remain fit for purpose. The industry has until February 1 to provide feedback.

At the crux of the proposals is appropriately recognising on-the-job experience of advisers.

SAFAA chief executive Judith Fox welcomed the proposed pathway that recognises knowledge, experience, and decades of professional development.

"Importantly, it ensures that clients are not left orphaned as experienced advisers exit the industry due to a lack of recognition of their decades of experience and CPD and clean records," Fox said.

"Both the government and the opposition have recognised that that the current state of the financial advice industry is not sustainable. We are losing more advisers than gaining new entrants. Retaining our experienced advisers is key to fulfilling the desire of the financial advice industry to provide affordable and accessible advice to more Australians."

