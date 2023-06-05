Newspaper icon
Economics

Economists divided over cash rate decision

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:38PM

Accelerating wages growth and higher than expected inflation would perhaps indicate an increase is justified, however, the economic hardships faced by Australians is intensifying.

According to an economic misery index by the University of Melbourne, Australia's economic stress in Q4 2022 was significantly higher than before the pandemic, only fractionally below the 2008 Global Financial Crisis peak.

Lately, the index has been on the rise again.

Current interest rate hikes have triggered cost-of-living pressures, though inflation is expected to subside through 2023. GDP growth is expected to stay low but positive, and unemployment rates are forecast to increase but remain low.

"The economic misery index might rise a little, but we expect that it will likewise moderate in 2023," University of Melbourne researchers said.

Janus Henderson fixed interest strategic Emma Lawson said "mixed messages" were a headache for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

"As we approach the end of the RBA's extraordinary tightening cycle, the immediate path is often murky. The economic data tends to be inconsistent, as the famous long and variable lags tend to grip some sectors sooner than others," Lawson said.

"We see the current RBA level of 3.85% as the most likely peak in the cash rate but acknowledge the myriad uncertainties. The key swing factor is the speed of adjustment in the CPI toward the RBA's 2-3% target.

"We see the mostly likely outcome of the June meeting as a pause."

After the RBA surprised the market in May lifting the cash rate by 25 basis points, HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham concurs that a hike is unlikely, but equally can't be ruled out.

"The arguments for holding steady include that: the recent falls in retail sales and building approvals suggest weakening growth; the April jobs numbers suggested the labour market is loosening; the Q1 wages figures showed no signs of a prices-wages spiral; much of the effect of the tightening already delivered (including the hike in May) is yet to feed through to the economy; and, having hiked in early May the board may deem that a bit more information may be needed before it would move again," Bloxham said.

"A hike in June could be motivated by the indications that, although inflation has peaked, it is still too high and is set to take some time to fall back to the RBA's 2-3% target. The monthly CPI indicator for April rose strongly after three months of weaker prints. This index is new, experimental, and volatile, but gives an indication that the high inflation challenge remains."

An RBA Cash Rate survey shows that a slight majority (56%) of economists believe the RBA will hold the cash rate at 3.85%. Interestingly, only 55% of economists correctly predicted a rate rise in May.

