Economic landscape spurs advice model rethink

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   12:23PM

Economic uncertainty is forcing financial advisers to rethink their business models as they broaden their remit outside of traditional of investment management and administration.

Insights from Bell Direct in the newly released paper, Advice trends and opportunities: 2023 and beyond, found that advisers are increasingly anchoring their value proposition on something other than investment performance.

Instead, they are adding value in areas such as budgeting and cashflow management, debt, superannuation, tax, Centrelink, retirement planning, estate planning and aged care, Bell Direct found.

Additionally, advisers are increasing the provision of financial education, goal setting and strategic retirement planning, as well as taking up the use of managed accounts.

"Over the last 20-30 years, investors have become used to consistent returns in the vicinity of 8-10% per annum from equities. With more conservative returns on the horizon, advisers can expect greater scrutiny of their investment philosophy, processes, and performance, not only from clients but potentially from regulators," the report read.

Many advisers are partnering with independent asset consultant or fund managers to help scale their advice delivery, manage business risk, and ensure their clients' expectations are realistic.

Get a step ahead of admin

As a result, they have more time to see existing clients and win new client business.

"It has created an efficient, scalable solution for all clients including relatively low value, low account balance clients," Tim Sparks, Bell Direct head of distribution and marketing, said.

"We are seeing the increasing adoption of managed accounts as advisers seek to drive efficiencies, better manage their exposure to risk and deliver a better client experience.

"The return of inflation has also sparked a rethink of advice models. We're seeing traditional stockbrokers and private client advisers move into strategic financial advice because they recognise that it is going to get harder and harder to outperform under current market conditions."

Read more: Bell Direct
